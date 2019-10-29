Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Stepan were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Stepan news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $231,699.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,408.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $338,279.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,272.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,355 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

