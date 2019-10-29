Stephens Analysts Give Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) a $40.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.89. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,290,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,700,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.