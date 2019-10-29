Stephens Inc. AR Invests $384,000 in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 390.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,288,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after acquiring an additional 637,026 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $9,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,905 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock worth $93,349,143.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

