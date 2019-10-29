Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 230,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 504.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 221,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

NYSE:ROK opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.48.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

