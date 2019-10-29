Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $295,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,277,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,846,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 1,834,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 912,872 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the period.

EWZ stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

