Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 409 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 997,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 325,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

