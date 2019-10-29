Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) PT Set at $28.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,069.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.