Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY19 guidance to $1.92-1.95 EPS.

SHOO stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,439. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

