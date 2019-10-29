Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of SHOO opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

