Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.