Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $74.00 Price Target for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.46.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $63.89 on Friday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 75,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

