Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Medpace Call Options (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 814,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,258. Medpace has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,175,000 after buying an additional 600,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 294.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medpace by 95.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 578,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,877,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 78.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,843,000 after purchasing an additional 260,980 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

