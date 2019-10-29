Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,735,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,540,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $297.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.