Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 5,042 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $49,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $20,460,090.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,412,638 shares of company stock worth $813,554,295. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

FB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,384. The firm has a market cap of $536.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.54.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

