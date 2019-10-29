Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 640 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,930,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,743 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,200,669,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 291,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

