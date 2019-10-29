Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.38. 47,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

