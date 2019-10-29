Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Store Capital makes up 0.2% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 579,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,721.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

