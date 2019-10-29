Stox Market Cap Reaches $800,142.00 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Stox has a market capitalization of $800,142.00 and approximately $6,966.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OOOBTC, Bancor Network and COSS. Over the last seven days, Stox has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00216239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.01502160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00112806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stox

Stox’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 56,808,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,414,332 tokens. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stox Token Trading

Stox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Liqui, Liquid, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

