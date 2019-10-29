Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 823.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,081 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 224.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 50,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,376,000.

VSGX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,460. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29.

