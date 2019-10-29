Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.14. 9,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

