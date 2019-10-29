Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 113.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 477,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,997,928. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

