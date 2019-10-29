Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 393 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,440,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. 115,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,121. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

