Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

