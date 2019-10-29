Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis increased their price objective on Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.