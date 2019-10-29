Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LHC Group by 148.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after buying an additional 595,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 576.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155,724 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $17,028,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

LHCG stock opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.84 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

