Strs Ohio Invests $1.33 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

