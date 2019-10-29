Strs Ohio Sells 3,059 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

