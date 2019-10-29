Strs Ohio Sells 55,600 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,511,000 after buying an additional 707,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,359,000 after buying an additional 259,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 202,804 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

WWW opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.