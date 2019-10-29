Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 75,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 48,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,937 shares of company stock worth $10,702,195 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,725. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

