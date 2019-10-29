Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its Q4 guidance to $2.43 to $2.48 EPS.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.81 on Tuesday, reaching $220.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63. Stryker has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,195. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

