Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.71.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 408,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,956. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 73.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $8,909,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 142.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 442,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.