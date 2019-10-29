Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SNDL opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

