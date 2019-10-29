SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $78.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.