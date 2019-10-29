SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

ASGN stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ASGN by 41.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 8.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ASGN by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.