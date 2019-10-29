Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Sunworks has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect Sunworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SUNW traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUNW shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

