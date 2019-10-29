Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 49.3% in October

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 662,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.65% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on Superior Drilling Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Superior Drilling Products from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

