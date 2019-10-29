Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Receives $86.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

SGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $64,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 88,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 483,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

