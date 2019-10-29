Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

SPB opened at C$12.13 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.9407704 earnings per share for the current year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

