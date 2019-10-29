Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

