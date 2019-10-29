Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYIEF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEF remained flat at $$95.90 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67. Symrise has a 12 month low of $73.55 and a 12 month high of $99.55.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

