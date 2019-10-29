Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Synacor has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synacor by 809.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synacor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Synacor during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Synacor by 93.4% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 310,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC boosted its position in Synacor by 129.1% during the second quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 987,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 556,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synacor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

