Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $312.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.60 million. Synaptics posted sales of $417.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 362,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,402. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $415,474. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

