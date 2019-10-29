Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 895,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synthorx by 9,312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 121,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synthorx by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 111,165 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synthorx in the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synthorx by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synthorx in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synthorx alerts:

Shares of THOR opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Synthorx has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THOR shares. ValuEngine lowered Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Synthorx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.