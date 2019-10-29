SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price target increased by Loop Capital to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.98.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.86 on Friday. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SYSCO by 8.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in SYSCO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

