T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $88.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $88.00 price target by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. 191,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.