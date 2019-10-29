Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,495. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.40 and a beta of 1.77. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.