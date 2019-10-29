Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to Buy by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura lowered Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TTM stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.48. Tata Motors has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after buying an additional 487,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 1,095.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 1,294,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tata Motors by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 233,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Tata Motors by 42.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 266,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

