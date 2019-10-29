TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. 14,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. TCF Financial has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

