TD Securities Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $3.75

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RRC. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,103,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $56,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 252,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 125,794 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

