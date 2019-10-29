Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 120.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVR were worth $32,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,506,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NVR by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,953,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,591,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,633.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,141. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,123.61 and a 52 week high of $3,946.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,675.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,437.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $48.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,729.80.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at $465,070,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total value of $3,546,856.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,476,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,502,196. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.